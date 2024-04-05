Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have labelled uninsured drivers as ‘liabilities’ as officers in Cambridgeshire seized 1872 uninsured vehicles last year - an average of five vehicles every day.

This was a 12 per cent increase on 2022, when 1677 vehicles were seized.

Uninsured vehicles pose a significant risk to other road users as it could leave them significantly out of pocket should medical care, property repairs, or other support be needed.

Luke Davidson, 20, a disqualified driver who killed a motorcyclist near Ely, and Nadir Bugtti, 32, who broke a police officer’s nose and eye socket, were just two uninsured drivers from Cambridgeshire who appeared before the courts last year.

Cambridgeshire officers can pull cars over to do checks while some police cars have Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Officers also act on intelligence, and should a driver be unable to provide proof of insurance the vehicle is seized.

Having no insurance means drivers could receive six penalty points on their licence, a fixed penalty notice of £300 and, should the case go to court, an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

Inspector Ed Finn, from the road policing unit: “The number of cars seized last year shows uninsured drivers are still a problem but also what we are doing every day to keep the roads safe.

“We will always look to take uninsured drivers off the roads because they are a liability and law-abiding drivers are sick and tired of having to pay increases in insurance premiums, partly because of uninsured drivers.

“No insurance can also be an indicator of other offences such as driving with no licence, using a stolen vehicle or drugs.”

Seized vehicles will only be released back to the owner once they have bought valid insurance. Failure to do so could result in it being crushed.