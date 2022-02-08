Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of drug supply in Peterborough
Five teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply in Peterborough.
On Saturday afternoon officers pulled over a car in Gunthorpe Road to speak to the driver about speeding.
A police spokesman said: “The officers pulled over the car in Gunthorpe Road, a 30mph zone, to speak with the driver about how fast they were going, when they noticed the distinct smell of cannabis.
A search uncovered this lot, resulting in the five occupants – three aged 18 and two aged 17 – being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. All have been released from our custody while we carry out further enquiries.”