Five teenagers arrested on suspicion of drug supply in Peterborough

On Saturday afternoon officers pulled over a car in Gunthorpe Road to speak to the driver about speeding.

A police spokesman said: “The officers pulled over the car in Gunthorpe Road, a 30mph zone, to speak with the driver about how fast they were going, when they noticed the distinct smell of cannabis.

A search uncovered this lot, resulting in the five occupants – three aged 18 and two aged 17 – being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. All have been released from our custody while we carry out further enquiries.”

Suspected drugs seized by police

