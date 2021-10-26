Five teenage boys arrested in connection with stabbing near Charters Bar in Peterborough city centre

Police were called at about 4.15pm last Tuesday afternoon (19 October) with reports of violence at Town Bridge.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was on a bicycle when he was approached by a man who asked him to hand over the bike.

Not handing it over, the victim was then punched and pushed away from the bike before more people approached him from behind.

Police and emergency services at the scene near Charters. Pictures: Ben Jones

One of the group then stabbed the victim twice to his lower back and ran off towards Bridge Street and the city centre.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and later released.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested on Friday morning in connection with the incident. Both have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 18 November.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday morning. They have been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 17 November.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday afternoon. He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 8 November.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Karl Secker, said: “Patrols were increased in the area following the robbery, including use of our Special Constables who volunteered their time which resulted in one of the group being identified and arrested on Saturday afternoon.

“It is believed a sixth person was also involved, therefore anyone with information as to who this person may be is urged to contact us.”

Anyone with information can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat and quote 35/71703/21. Those without internet access should call 101.