News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Five Peterborough men deny kidnap at Cambridge Crown Court hearing

Trial scheduled to start in the summer

By Stephen Briggs
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:46am

Five Peterborough men will stand trial after denying kidnap and other offences.

Billy Black (22) of St. Michaels Gate, Cameron Black (20), of no fixed abode, Deiter Sayers (18) of The Dell, William Black (45) of Kilham, and Lewis King (42) of Hinchcliffe, all pleaded not guilty to kidnap, GBH with intent and wounding with intent at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on February 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A trial, scheduled to last three weeks, will start on July 31.

Court news
Court news
Court news