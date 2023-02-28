Five Peterborough men deny kidnap at Cambridge Crown Court hearing
Trial scheduled to start in the summer
By Stephen Briggs
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 10:46am
Five Peterborough men will stand trial after denying kidnap and other offences.
Billy Black (22) of St. Michaels Gate, Cameron Black (20), of no fixed abode, Deiter Sayers (18) of The Dell, William Black (45) of Kilham, and Lewis King (42) of Hinchcliffe, all pleaded not guilty to kidnap, GBH with intent and wounding with intent at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on February 27.
A trial, scheduled to last three weeks, will start on July 31.