Five men arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after police raid home in Sheepwalk, Paston

Men remain in custody
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Five people have been arrested following a police raid at a home in Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police carried out a warrant at an address in Sheepwalk, Paston yesterday evening (20 September).

“Five men aged 22, 25, 28, 33 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They remain in custody.”

No further details have been given about the incident by police.

Residents reported seeing a large number of police cars in Sheepwalk last night and this morning.