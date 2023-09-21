Five men arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after police raid home in Sheepwalk, Paston
Men remain in custody
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five people have been arrested following a police raid at a home in Peterborough.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police carried out a warrant at an address in Sheepwalk, Paston yesterday evening (20 September).
“Five men aged 22, 25, 28, 33 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They remain in custody.”
No further details have been given about the incident by police.
Residents reported seeing a large number of police cars in Sheepwalk last night and this morning.