Five men arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after police raid home in Sheepwalk, Paston

Five people have been arrested following a police raid at a home in Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police carried out a warrant at an address in Sheepwalk, Paston yesterday evening (20 September).

“Five men aged 22, 25, 28, 33 and 48 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They remain in custody.”

No further details have been given about the incident by police.