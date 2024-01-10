Five drivers arrested for drink or drug driving in Peterborough over weekend - including man who crashed car in Lidl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Christmas campaign to cut drink and drug driving on roads around Peterborough may have ended – but police are still warning drivers about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence – and made five arrests over the weekend.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said one driver was arrested after a crash in a supermarket car park, while another gave a breath reading more than three times the limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesperson said: “On Saturday evening, our traffic officers attended a collision in the car park of Lidl in West Town – a man in his 40s was arrested for drink driving after blowing 73 at the roadside – the legal limit is 35! He’s been charged and is due in court next month.

More arrests were made in Peterborough at the weekend

“On Sunday evening our traffic officers again were in Peterborough, this time arresting two men aged 20 and 30 on the Nene Parkway on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis. Both have been bailed until April.

“Next up was an arrest by our neighbourhood officers in Padholme Road where a man in his 30s failed a roadside drugs wipe, testing positive for cannabis. He’s been bailed until April.

“Then in the early hours of Monday morning, our response officers arrested a man in his 20s in New England after receiving a call from a member of the public about a suspected drink driver. The man blew 121 at the roadside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Nick Southern, casualty reduction officer, said: “Our officers can’t be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don’t gamble with your life or your future by driving under the influence."

He added: “Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. If you’re drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.”