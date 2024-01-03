Dozens of drink drivers caught as part Christmas campaign in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Seven people have lost their licence as a result of drink or drug driving in December

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More drink and drug drivers were stopped in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in December than in the same period the previous year, it has been revealed.

Cambridgeshire Police ran their annual Christmas campaign to keep people safe on the roads over the festive period – and more than 90 drivers were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calls to the force’s dedicated hotline also more than doubled during the campaign, which warned of the dangers of drink or drug driving.

91 people were arrested for drink or drug driving

A total of 91 drink and drug driving related arrests were made, compared to 83 in December 2022, a nine per cent increase. At least 48 of those people have been charged and so far, seven have lost their licences.

PC Nick Southern, casualty reduction officer, said: “Our officers can’t be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don’t gamble with your life or your future by driving under the influence.

“I hope our campaign has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence, and highlighted how long alcohol can remain in your system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. If you’re drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.”

Officers and Specials carried out morning-after roadside checks, stopping hundreds of drivers, including 336 in a single day.

Calls to the dedicated, confidential hotline to report suspected drink and drug drivers more than doubled, with 13 calls in December compared to six calls in November. There was a total of 98 calls to the hotline in 2023.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Southern added: “It’s so positive to see calls to our confidential hotline more than doubled last month, and thanks must go to all who have helped us make the county’s roads safer for everyone. One call really could make all the difference.