Five burglaries reported in less than three weeks on same Peterborough street
Police say ‘extensive investigation’ has been launched to find those responsible
Five burglaries have been reported in less than three weeks on the same Peterborough road.
Police have said the burglaries on Broadway near the city centre have all been reported since August 28.
This week The Peterborough Telegraph reported how one resident in the street disturbed a burglar in the early hours of the morning – and chased him barefoot down the street in a bid to catch him.
No further details about the burglaries have been released but Cambridgeshire Police have said ‘an extensive investigation’ has been launched in a bid to catch the culprits.
DC Hannah Connolly said: “There are lines of enquiry open to us at each of these break-ins and we are conducting an extensive investigation to find those responsible.
“We understand the huge impact these incidents are having on local residents, so if anyone has any information please contact us via web-chat quoting 35/66507/22.”