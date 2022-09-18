Five burglaries have been reported in less than three weeks on the same Peterborough road.

Police have said the burglaries on Broadway near the city centre have all been reported since August 28.

This week The Peterborough Telegraph reported how one resident in the street disturbed a burglar in the early hours of the morning – and chased him barefoot down the street in a bid to catch him.

The burglaries have all taken place since August 28

No further details about the burglaries have been released but Cambridgeshire Police have said ‘an extensive investigation’ has been launched in a bid to catch the culprits.

DC Hannah Connolly said: “There are lines of enquiry open to us at each of these break-ins and we are conducting an extensive investigation to find those responsible.