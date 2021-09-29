Five arrested as part of operation to tackle Peterborough and Cambridgeshire drug supply network

Detectives from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) have now arrested five men and one woman, and seized significant amounts of drugs and cash, as part of an investigation into a drugs supply network believe to be operating in the Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire areas.

Two men aged 47 and 36 and a woman aged 64 were apprehended in the Wisbech area yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, with officers seizing cash and around a quarter of a kilogramme of cocaine, following a pre-planned operation.

ERSOU’s specialist investigators had already arrested two men aged 33 and 34 on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and a third aged 30 for possession with intent to supply, in Peterborough on 15 September. Half a kilogramme of cocaine and £30,000 in cash was also seized, along with further evidence of drug dealing.

Five people have been arrested as part of the operation

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: ”These arrests represent a significant effort from a number of ERSOU’s teams and are part of our continued commitment to tackling the supply of drugs into the region. The seizure of cash and drugs as part of this operation is a significant blow to criminals looking to exploit and profit from some of the most vulnerable in society.

“Drug dealing is not only incredibly dangerous to those taking these illegal substances, but it also has a knock-on impact in terms of wider criminality such as theft and violence in our communities. By tackling those at the top involved in importing and distributing drugs, we’re making the environment as challenging as possible for them to operate in and we will do everything in our power to ensure they are brought to justice.”

The man aged 30 was remanded into custody ahead of a court hearing on 14 October. All others have been released under investigation.