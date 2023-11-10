First anti-Islamophobia summit held in Peterborough to create action plan
Peterborough’s Joint Mosque Council has organised it’s first large anti-islamophobia summit to bring together the community to tackle the issue.
The event was held earlier this week at Jack Hunt School and brought together prominent members of society in Peterborough such as Joint Mosque Council Chairman Abdul Choudhuri, Cambridgeshire Chief Constable Nick Dean, Peterborough City Council Chief Executive Matt Gladstone, HM Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.
The event was also attended by over 150 people to raise awareness of the hate crime and discuss how to work to tackle and problem now and if any future situations arise.
The event was held to coincide with Islamophobia Awareness Month, which runs throughout November.
Mr Choudhuri said: “The event was extremely successful and useful to all that attended. We at the Joint Mosque Council decided that it was something we needed as a city.
"It was needed especially with the current climate in Gaza, which is a concern for us all, especially with all of the children being killed.
"We are truly against any kind of islamophobia and anti-semitism that may arise because of events.