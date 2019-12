A fire was started in a skip in Peterborough Cathedral Minster Precincts.

At 11am yesterday (Wednesday) fire crews were called to a car park in the precincts after reports of a fire in a skip,

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 11.35am.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.