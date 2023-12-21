News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Fifteen year old girl and three others arrested after violence shuts Westgate in Peterborough city centre

Road was closed for several hours after police were called in the early hours of the morning to reports of violence in city
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:04 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three teenagers including a 15-year-old girl are among the four people who have been arrested after violence broke out in Peterborough city centre last night.

Two men suffered serious injuries in the incident in Westgate in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The street was closed off this morning while investigations took place. It has now re-opened.

Most Popular
The scene in Westgate this morningThe scene in Westgate this morning
The scene in Westgate this morning

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.50am this morning with reports of violence in Westgate, Peterborough.

“Two men were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“A 15-year-old girl from Stamford has been arrested on suspicion of assault. Two 17-year-old boys from Peterborough and a 27-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

“They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”