Fifteen year old girl and three others arrested after violence shuts Westgate in Peterborough city centre
Three teenagers including a 15-year-old girl are among the four people who have been arrested after violence broke out in Peterborough city centre last night.
Two men suffered serious injuries in the incident in Westgate in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).
The street was closed off this morning while investigations took place. It has now re-opened.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 1.50am this morning with reports of violence in Westgate, Peterborough.
“Two men were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
“A 15-year-old girl from Stamford has been arrested on suspicion of assault. Two 17-year-old boys from Peterborough and a 27-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
“They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”