Fenland land “closed” following nuisance behaviour - including huge pile of waste left dumped on the site

Two pieces of land have been “closed” to members of the public following persistent trespassing, theft and nuisance behaviour.

An initial closure order was granted on the land found at the rear of Fenland Recycling Centre in Boleness Road, Wisbech, on 28 December, which expired today (Thursday 28 March).

However, the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) applied to the court for the order to be extended for a further three months, which was granted yesterday (Wednesday).

Some of the rubbish dumped at the site, and (inset) police issuing the closure order

The action was taken last year following numerous reports to police from employees at the centre and the local community about anti-social and criminal behaviour on the land including trespassing, people rough-sleeping, littering and items being stolen from the recycling centre which were then being sold on the land, attracting people at all times of the night.

The order, which was granted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, states the land owned by Cadent Gas, is closed to anyone other than employees of Cadent Gas, authorised contractors, staff from Fenland District Council and the emergency services until 28 June.

The land owned by Fosters Development LTD, is closed to anyone other than employees of Fosters Development LTD, authorised contractors, staff from Fenland District Council and the emergency services until 28 June.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment of up to three months, a fine, or both.

The areas affected by the closure order

PC Justin Bielawski, from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been working with the landowners and local authority who have taken measures to deter the behaviour including installing additional lighting and CCTV cameras, however this alone has not had the desired effect, therefore we applied for the closure order to be put in place.

“While it has been effective to some extent in reducing the behaviour, it has not completely stopped which is why we have applied for an extension for it to be in place.

“My team and I have visited the site more than 30 times in the last three months to check for breaches and it has been evident that people are still using the land. One man was caught in the act, arrested and charged with breaching a closure order and is due to appear in court today (Thursday).

