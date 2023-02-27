Drug dealers and domestic abusers also among those jailed in February for crimes in and around Peterborough

A former Thorpe Wood detective who was discovered with images of child abuse, and a carer who planned to meet young girls at a hotel are among the crooks jailed for committing crimes in and around Peterborough in February.

Former DC James Jordan, who was based at the Peterborough police station, was jailed for four years after he admitted a string of offences, including downloading vile images of child abuse. Jordan was also sacked from the force this month.

Daniel Paul Chisnall, from Huntingdon, who drove a minibus in his job as a carer for vulnerable adults, was locked up for more than five years after he was caught arranging to meet girls aged seven and 11 at a hotel. He had discussed on social media how he wanted to ‘rape’ the children when he met them. He was also found to have indecent images of children.

Other criminals to be sentenced include a number of drug dealers and domestic abusers.

These are not all the criminals to have been jailed in February, but just the ones police have released photographs of.

Collage Maker-21-Feb-2023-03.53-PM.jpg Some of the crooks jailed in February for crimes in and around Peterborough

Umar Zeshan (35) of Cromwell Road, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property after a police raid found £18,000 worth of drugs in a city home. He was jailed for two years

Ahmed Hamad (20) of no fixed address, was found inside a Peterborough home which had a table with drugs on it. He was jailed for a year after admitting possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Christian Grange, (47), of Augustines Road, Wisbech hid drugs in a boat as he tried to evade arrest. He was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs and possession of class C drugs