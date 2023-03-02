Family's two and a half years of pain as pedestrian jailed for manslaughter of cyclist

The family of a 77-year-old cyclist who was killed when she was forced to swerve into the road by a pedestrian have spoken of their ‘two and a half years of pain’ after a woman was jailed for three years.

Grandmother Celia Ward died when she was struck by the car driven by Carla Money on the Huntingdon ring road on October 20 2020. She had been riding on the pavement – described in court by Judge Sean Enright as a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists – but was forced to swerve into the road by pedestrian Auriol Grey, giving Ms Money no chance to avoid her.

Grey (49) of of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was jailed for three years at Peterborough Crown Court after being found guilty of manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday, March 2.

Auriol Grey (left) and Celia and David Ward (right)

Simon Spence KC, prosecuting, read statements from Mrs Ward’s husband David and daughter Gillian, who both spoke of the devastation the family had suffered since the tragic incident.

‘Celia was taken from me in a most horrific way’

In his statement, David said: “After 53 years of happy marriage, Celia was taken from me in a most horrific way, leaving me with my memories. She was kind, calm, careful, cheerful and competent in all that she did.

“Her death has caused me great suffering. We relied on each other, shared the same sense of humour and outlook on life, and enjoyed each other’s company. I miss her terribly.”

Mr Ward spoke of how the couple enjoyed skiiing, going on cruises and playing golf together – including how she had once scored a hole in one.

Mrs Ward had worked as a nurse, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, and at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon until her retirement in 1998.

‘There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t wish I could pick up the phone to ask her advice’

Her daughter, Gillian Hayter, described Celia as ‘the love of my father’s life’ and a ‘gentle soul.’

She said: “Her untimely death has turned our world on its head and there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t wish I could pick up the phone to ask her advice, celebrate the special events in our lives or just tell her how much I love her.”

Mrs Hayter said the family had been through ‘two and a half years of pain and distress,’ saying’ mum died a senseless and needless death.’

She told the court family had not had chance to grieve properly, as the funeral was held at the height of the pandemic, meaning only a handful of guests were able to attend.

‘On October 20 my whole life turned upside down’

Mr Spence also read a statement from Ms Money, who spoke of how her life had been affected by the incident. She had been driving with her two year old daughter in the car when the crash happened.

She said: “On October 20 my whole life turned upside down.

“I've become withdrawn and stayed at home. I felt guilty that a life had been taken.

"I’ve been sent into a depressive state. My mind's eye is one big fog

“I shouldn’t have to feel this way.”

She added: “I still live with the guilty every day.

"My heart aches for the lady's family, they will be forever in my thoughts."

Miranda Moore KC, defending, told the court Grey had expressed remorse, and urged Judge Enright to impose a suspended sentence, saying there was no danger of her re-offending, and she would struggle in prison due to her disabilities, which include cerebral palsy and partial blindness.

‘You resented the presence of an oncoming cyclist’

But Judge Enright said he could only impose an immediate jail sentence,

He said: “ You resented the presence of an oncoming cyclist

“You are territorial about the pavement, and that is not explained by your disability

“This was a shared path for cyclists and pedestrians, I am sure you knew cyclists used the path, and were not taken by surprise.”

Ms Moore said she would be applying for bail, pending an appeal against sentence.

