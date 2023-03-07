Family's anger as Peterborough support worker due to be sentenced for £12,000 fraud from vulnerable resident

The family of a man with learning difficulties who had £12,000 stolen from him by a support worker have spoken of their anger as he is due to be sentenced.

Simon Rouse (50) was due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, March 6 to be sentenced for fraud after pleading guilty – however the case was adjourned, and will now be dealt with later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rouse took the £12,482 over a two year period from a 33-year-old who has learning difficulties, and lives in a supported accommodation scheme in Peterborough.

Rouse will be sentenced later this month

Speaking to to The Peterborough Telegraph at court after the hearing was adjourned, the victim’s mum, who asked for the victim not to be identified, said she had ‘felt sick’ when she had found out what Rouse had done to her son.

She said: “When we found out what had happened, I was stunned. I felt sick. I couldn’t believe he would do something like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was such a betrayal of trust. He was a support worker, who was there to look after our son.”

The fraud took place over a two year period, with the victim’s mum saying the cash had been taken as he took money out of a cash machine. The offence only came to light when an audit was carried out on the victim’s finances.

The mum said: “Simon was like a family friend. He had worked with with our son for around 10 years, and had even been to family barbecues.

"The offence took place over 2019, 2020 and 2021. He took advantage of COVID when we could not go and see our son.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money has now been repaid, with the victim’s mum saying the agency Rouse had worked for had been very supportive since the offence came to light.

Judge Sean Enright adjourned the hearing until Tuesday, March 21, when Rouse, of Frederick Drive, Peterborough, will be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.