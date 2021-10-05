Family threatened at knifepoint during break in at home

Crime

The occupants of a house on Bear Lane in Pinchbeck were threatened during the burglary at their home address on Saturday, September 25.

During the evening, between 8.30pm and 8.50pm, four men climbed through a window at the front of the house. One of the men used kitchen knives to threaten the occupants, while two others made their way upstairs. Once in the bedrooms the men have completed untidy searches. The men left the house having stolen an amount of jewellery and cash.

A Lincolnshire police spokesperson said; “The whole ordeal was terrifying for the residents. We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch. Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone or any vehicles out of place or anything that appeared suspicious is asked to give us a call. Our investigation is ongoing.”

Detective Constable Zoe Arnold, Spalding CID, Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very unusual break-in, the family were shocked and frightened and we will do everything we can to identify those responsible. I hope that someone has seen something that will assist. I ask that if anyone knows anything or was in the area at the time they get in touch, including any drivers or cyclists who may have dashcam/video footage. They may have seen or caught something on camera relevant to my investigation, without realising it.”