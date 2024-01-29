Faces of 9 shoplifters caught in and around Peterborough - as city sees another rise in thefts from stores

The number of shoplifting offences has increased over the past year, with nearly 2,000 offences recorded in the city.
Every few days, police have been releasing stories of the latest shoplifter to face justice in and around Peterborough.
These are the faces of some of those thieves who have been up in court over the past two months.
These are not all the shoplifters – just those who police have released pictures of.
1. Luke Nash
Luke Nash (41) was caught putting a joint of beef in his bag when he visited Lidl. Nash, of no fixed address, was detained by staff after he left the half empty bottle of orange juice on a till and attempted to leave the shop without paying. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after admitting theft from a shop. He is also required to pay £1.49 in compensation to Lidl for the orange juice. Photo: Police
2. Michelle Blades
Michelle Blades, 41, of Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, who has 83 theft offences against her name, was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £229 in compensation to Co-op after admitting four counts of theft from a shop. Photo: Police
3. Lorraine Williams
Lorraine Williams 51, entered Next in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, with a shopping trolley at about 6.45pm on 30 October, before filling it with a pair of jeans and six coats worth a total of £535 and leaving the store without making any attempt to pay. Two days later, on 1 November, she entered Waitrose in Mayors Walk, West Town, where she was caught by security stealing meat worth £121. A week later she stole 20 bottles of alcohol worth about £600 from Co-Op in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, as well as several bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Chequers Shopping Centre, Huntingdon, on 18 November. Williams, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, admitted four counts of theft from a shop, two counts of breaching a CBO, possession of heroin and going equipped for theft. She was sentenced to 26-weeks in prison, suspended for 18-months, must complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), pay £500 in compensation to Next and £600 to Co-Op. Photo: Police
4. Tanya Momot
Tanya Momot (31) of Lynn Road, Wisbech, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting theft from a shop and aiding theft from a shop. Photo: Police