Faces of 9 shoplifters caught in and around Peterborough - as city sees another rise in thefts from stores

3 . Lorraine Williams

Lorraine Williams 51, entered Next in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, with a shopping trolley at about 6.45pm on 30 October, before filling it with a pair of jeans and six coats worth a total of £535 and leaving the store without making any attempt to pay. Two days later, on 1 November, she entered Waitrose in Mayors Walk, West Town, where she was caught by security stealing meat worth £121. A week later she stole 20 bottles of alcohol worth about £600 from Co-Op in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, as well as several bottles of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Chequers Shopping Centre, Huntingdon, on 18 November. Williams, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, admitted four counts of theft from a shop, two counts of breaching a CBO, possession of heroin and going equipped for theft. She was sentenced to 26-weeks in prison, suspended for 18-months, must complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), pay £500 in compensation to Next and £600 to Co-Op. Photo: Police