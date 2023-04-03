Pedestrian jailed for manslaughter after death of pedestrian among those jailed

A rapist, a voyeur photographer and drug dealers are among those jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough during March.

The criminals appeared in court in March, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.

These are not all the criminals jailed in March – but just the ones who Cambridgeshire Police have published a picture of.

Jailed in March 2023

William Fernandes William Fernandes (25) of Jeffrey Drive, Huntingdon, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting two counts of requiring a person to perform compulsory labour, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

Auriol Grey Auriol Grey (49) of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was jailed for three years after being found guilty of manslaughter after she gestured violently at a cyclist, causing her to fall and be killed by an oncoming car,

Conor Murphy Conor Murphy (29) assaulted another man with a metal tent pole in a row over a COVID mask. Murphy of Stamford Lane, Warmington, Northamptonshire, was jailed for two years and eight months having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.