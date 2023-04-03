News you can trust since 1948
Faces of 16 crooks jailed in March, including Rapist, voyeur photographer and drug dealers

Pedestrian jailed for manslaughter after death of pedestrian among those jailed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:52 BST

A rapist, a voyeur photographer and drug dealers are among those jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough during March.

The criminals appeared in court in March, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.

These are not all the criminals jailed in March – but just the ones who Cambridgeshire Police have published a picture of.

Some of the criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in March

1. Jailed in March 2023

William Fernandes (25) of Jeffrey Drive, Huntingdon, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting two counts of requiring a person to perform compulsory labour, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis.

2. William Fernandes

Auriol Grey (49) of Bradbury Place, Huntingdon, was jailed for three years after being found guilty of manslaughter after she gestured violently at a cyclist, causing her to fall and be killed by an oncoming car,

3. Auriol Grey

Conor Murphy (29) assaulted another man with a metal tent pole in a row over a COVID mask. Murphy of Stamford Lane, Warmington, Northamptonshire, was jailed for two years and eight months having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

4. Conor Murphy

