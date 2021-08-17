FA launch investigation alleged homophobic abuse directed at Peterborough United player

Peterborough United vs Derby- 14/08/21. Photo: Joe Dent/JMP.

Posh recorded their first win back in the Championship in dramatic fashion through two stoppage time goals to defeat Wayne Rooney’s Derby County 2-1.

After the match though, supporters assoication Punjabi Rams alleged that a Peterborough United player was subjected to a homophobic slurs from some sections of the crowd and Rams Polish midfielder Kamil Jozwiak was the victim of racist abuse.

They tweeted: “A disappointing result but what was even more disappointing was the fact a minority of our fans made a homophobic slur towards a Peterborough player and racist comments towards Jozwiak. We’ve reported the incidents and encourage others to do the same if heard or seen.”

In a short statement, the club confirmed that they were aware of the allegations. They added: “We thank Punjabi Rams for rightly reporting these incidents and do not, in any way, condone these actions. We will work with the relevant authorities to determine who these individuals were. Enough is enough.”

The FA have now launched an investigation into both matters and the EFL have come down hard, insisting that they are ‘sickened and saddened’ by the allegations.

In a statement, they said: “The EFL is sickened and saddened to hear allegations of homophobic and racist abuse at Peterborough United v Derby County today.

“The message is clear, discrimination, prejudice and abuse, whether in the stadium or online has absolutely no place in our game.

“The EFL and its Clubs stand together against discrimination and those who do not agree are not welcome.”