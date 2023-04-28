'Extremely dangerous' rapist who abused children in Peterborough jailed for 20 years

An ‘extremely dangerous’ child rapist has been jailed for 20 years after admitting abusing two youngsters.

Alala Kesahit abused the two children – and his horrifying offences did not come to light for a number of years.

But thanks to the bravery of his victims, the 31-year-old is now facing two decades behind bars.

Alala Kesahit

Oxford Crown Court heard how Kesahit abused two children in Oxfordshire and Peterborough, both of whom were under the age of 16.

He subjected his two child victims to regular assaults throughout an eight-year period.

He was also physically abusive to a woman, assaulting her and causing injury. She sustained bruising to her face and a cut lip in this assault.

All the offences were reported to Thames Valley Police on 28 September 2022 and Kesahit was arrested the following day.

Appearing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, April 28, Kesahit, from Oxford, was jailed for 20 years with a further four years on licence – a total sentence of 24 years. He must also sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and restraining order for life.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of rape of a child, eight counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Constable Sophie Holliss of Thames Valley Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Cowley police station, said: “These offences came to light thanks to the huge amount of bravery from Kesahit’s victims to stand up to his offending behaviour.

“That they came forward to report these horrific crimes displayed tremendous courage, and I would like to personally thank them for putting their trust in the police to keep them safe and seek justice for them.

“Kesahit is an extremely dangerous offender and the sentence reflects this dangerousness.

