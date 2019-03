Have your say

Police are extremely concerned for Valerie Bycraft who has gone missing from her home in Spalding.

Valerie Bycraft, 77, who has dementia, was last seen at around 6.45pm last night and was reported missing this morning.

She may be wearing nightwear and blue slippers.

If you have seen Valerie please call us on 101.