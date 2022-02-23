Extra police patrols being carried out as Peterborough secondary school warns parents after white van driver seen outside schools asking pupils to get in the vehicle

Ken Stimpson School issued the tweets this afternoon (Wednesday, February 23). The Peterborough Telegraph is aware other schools in the city have also sent messages to parents about the issue.

The tweets say: “Please be aware of a white Mercedes van, which has blacked out windows. This vehicle has been seen hanging around a number of schools in the Peterborough area with the occupants blowing kisses and winking at young female students.

“They had also stopped and asked for the girls to get into their vehicle.

Crime

“The Peterborough neighbourhood team are aware are conducting active patrols and enquires to locate this vehicle.

“Can we please ask that students and parents/carers are vigilant and any concerns are reported to the police via 101.”