Explosion heard as ATM stolen in Huntingdon

Residents heard an explosion as an ATM was stolen in Huntingdon.

Police were called at around 12.40am today (Thursday, January 3) to reports of an ATM theft in Mayfield Road, close to California Road.

The machine was removed then taken away by three men in a black Audi.

Officers remain at the scene and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 11 of January 3 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.