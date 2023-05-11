A Peterborough mum, whose son was fatally stabbed in Northampton, has said she will miss her best friend as she strives to educate young people on the danger of carrying knives.

Kwabena Osei-Poku, 19, from Orton Goldhay, lost his life on April 23 when he was killed near Northampton university’s Waterside Campus.

It was there, the former Hampton College student was studying advertising and digital marketing.

Former Hampton College student, Kwabena, lost his life after he was stabbed in Northampton, near to the campus where he was studying at during his first year of higher education (image: NationalWorld).

Joyce Osei-Poku, Kwabena’s mum, said she and her first born child had a special relationship.

‘I have lost something that is irreplaceable’

She told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He was a loving boy, he was always smiling.

“He was a very calm boy and he was always standing up for justice, especially when people are abusing people.

Mum, Joyce, and her son, Kwabena, photographed together (image: courtesy of family).

“He was a caring brother to his siblings and a loving boy to his community.”

Kwabena, affectionately known as Alfred, also took part in charitable work for High Heritage.

He was a life coach there helping to build confidence and improve the mental wellbeing of young, black children in Cambridgeshire.

Aside from his volunteering role, he also enjoyed other hobbies including the gym, playing football, boxing and making music for fun with his friends.

Joyce said she and her eldest son, Kwabena, had a really special bond.

Kwabena moved away from Peterborough in September 2022 to start his new chapter studying in Northampton.

“He had loads of friends there,” said Joyce. “I know he had lots of friends who he played football with.”

Kwabena was the eldest of three children.

Joyce said: “I've got three children but because he was my first son, I think I developed that strong love.

More floral tributes have been placed at the roadside near Waterside Campus this week.

“Anything I am doing in a secret way, he is the first point of contact who I normally share stories with. I say ‘that this is what I'm planning to do, what do you think?’

“Losing him I have lost something that is irreplaceable.

“This is causing me sleepless nights.

“Although I've got very strong support in Peterborough, it is so hard, it is so, so hard to lose a son.”

‘Children don’t know why they carry knives’

The teenager was killed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on April 23, at around 8.40pm. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the young man sadly died at the scene.

On 30 April, just one week after her eldest son passed away, Joyce created a memorial for Kwabena at her house.

She invited 200 young people to her home, they were Kwabena’s friends from Peterborough and the University of Northampton, to educate them on the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Knife crime is dangerous,” Joyce added.

“I think there needs to be early education right from the primary school stage so students will get more understanding and knowledge about how knife crime can endanger people’s lives.

“These children don’t know why they carry knives and I think systematically it needs addressing.

“What’s happened to my son, it’s not only affecting me but the 200 people who came to my house were crying uncontrollably and I had to be strong to stand up and control them.

“It’s not only affecting the parents, not only affecting the siblings but knife crime is affecting all of Peterborough and all of Northampton.

“If we manage to prevent this kind of crime I think there will be a lot of peace.”

A Crowdfunding page has since been set up for Kwabena’s funeral. At the time of writing, more than £13,000 has been raised.

Four teenagers have since appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court, charged with various offences, all of whom are University of Northampton students.