Ex Stamford police officer would have been sacked after he 'partook a line of cocaine'

Liam Shields resigned from police force in March

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:57 BST
Liam Shields resigned from the force in MarchLiam Shields resigned from the force in March
Liam Shields resigned from the force in March

A former Stamford police officer would have been fired for gross misconduct after he admitted taking class A drugs.

Former PC Liam Shields resigned from Lincolnshire Police last month – but at a misconduct hearing on Friday, April 21, it was confirmed he would have been sacked after he took cocaine.

It was alleged that between 25 May 2022 and 26 May 2022 he partook a line of cocaine, a controlled drug, which he admitted taking during a subsequent police interview. It was also said that on various dates between 13 April 2019 and 18 April 2022 he had taken cocaine at the time he was a serving police officer.

Mr Shields admitted the breaches and resigned from the force in March.

The breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

Chair of the hearing, Chief Constable Chris Haward said the breaches amounted to gross misconduct, and Mr Shields would have been dismissed without notice, had he not already resigned.

