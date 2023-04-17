Ex-Stamford police officer faces gross misconduct hearing
A former Stamford police officer who allegedly took cocaine while a serving constable is facing a misconduct hearing.
Liam Shields is alleged to have taken the drug while serving at Stamford Police Station. He has now resigned from Lincolnshire police force.
A notice of a misconduct hearing from the force said: “It is alleged that former PC Shields breached the following standards of professional behaviour:
• Discreditable conduct• Honesty and integrity
“It is alleged that between 25/05/2022 and 26/05/2022 he partook a line of cocaine, a controlled drug, which he admitted taking during a subsequent police interview. On various dates between 13/04/2019 and 18/04/2022 he has taken cocaine, which is a controlled drug and at the time he was a serving police officer.
“The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.”
A hearing will take place on April 21 Lincolnshire Police Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham. Residents are able to attend. For more information visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/mis/misconduct-hearings/