A former Stamford police officer who allegedly took cocaine while a serving constable is facing a misconduct hearing.

Liam Shields is alleged to have taken the drug while serving at Stamford Police Station. He has now resigned from Lincolnshire police force.

A notice of a misconduct hearing from the force said: “It is alleged that former PC Shields breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

The hearing will take place on Friday

• Discreditable conduct• Honesty and integrity

“It is alleged that between 25/05/2022 and 26/05/2022 he partook a line of cocaine, a controlled drug, which he admitted taking during a subsequent police interview. On various dates between 13/04/2019 and 18/04/2022 he has taken cocaine, which is a controlled drug and at the time he was a serving police officer.

“The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.”