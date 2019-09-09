Ex-Peterborough United youth coach killed himself on day he was due to face child abuse charges, inquest finds

Ex Peterborough United coach Michael Kit Carson killed himself on the day he was due to stand trial over child abuse charges, and inquest has found.

Carson was due to face 12 counts of indecent assault and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at a Peterborough Crown Court trial on Monday, January 7. However, Carson died in a car crash on the A303 at Bottisham at 9.45am. His trial was due to start in Peterborough. Carson’s car - the only vehicle involved in the incident - hit a tree, and he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Michael Kit Carson arrives at Cambridge Magistrates' Court

An inquest at Huntingdon Law Courts today found the former youth coach died by suicide.

The offences were alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009, and involved 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16. Nine of the offences were said to have taken place in the Peterborough area.

Carson, who was the academy director at London Road between 1993 and 2001, denied the charges against him.

