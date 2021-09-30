Ex-Peterborough teacher due in court over abuse allegations at city school
A former teacher at a Peterborough school is due in court tomorrow over allegations he abused a girl.
The 82-year-old was initially arrested on 20 September 2019 after police received reports of a sexual assault against a child at a Peterborough school.
On 7 September this year (2021), he received a court summons for offences of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.
The charges relate to allegations involving one girl in 2019.
Anyone with concerns in relation to these allegations is encouraged to contact police online via https://bit.ly/3yNTNeV where you will also find information about consent, support services and what is defined as sexual assault.
Those without internet access should call 101.