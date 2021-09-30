Ex-Peterborough teacher due in court over abuse allegations at city school

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

The 82-year-old was initially arrested on 20 September 2019 after police received reports of a sexual assault against a child at a Peterborough school.

On 7 September this year (2021), he received a court summons for offences of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl.

The charges relate to allegations involving one girl in 2019.

Anyone with concerns in relation to these allegations is encouraged to contact police online via https://bit.ly/3yNTNeV where you will also find information about consent, support services and what is defined as sexual assault.