Ex Peterborough police officer sent sex messages to domestic abuse victims

A former Peterborough police officer has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour after inappropriately contacting three female victims of crime while in post in the city.

At a remote hearing on Thursday (6 October), former PC Michael Latimer was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Confidentiality, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

Two women were victims of domestic abuse

The hearing heard that between January 2020 and April 2020 Latimer inappropriately communicated with three victims of crime.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) heard how in each case he began contacting and exchanging flirtatious or sexualised messages with the women, who have been granted anonymity, after they had been victims of crime. Two of the women were victims of domestic abuse

He resigned from Cambridgeshire Constabulary in September 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “I commend the courage shown by one of the victims in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation.

“Former PC Latimer abused his position as a police officer to obtain confidential information about three women who were in vulnerable positions.

“Latimer’s conduct was appalling and does not reflect the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff who reflect our true standards of behaviour.

“The Constabulary made a referral to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct at the earliest opportunity in May 2020.

“I hope this case demonstrates that Cambridgeshire Constabulary will deal with any employee who abuses their position. There is no place in our force for those people.”

The IOPC panel agreed that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been dismissed had he remained a serving officer.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “By contacting vulnerable women, two of whom were victims of domestic abuse, for a sexual purpose after he had accessed confidential information about them, former PC Latimer abused the trust and power placed in him as a police officer. Inappropriate behaviour such as this has no place in policing and damages the public’s trust and confidence in policing. The panel decided he would have been dismissed with immediate effect had he still been serving and officers who chose to abuse their position and engage in this type of conduct should expect to face serious consequences.

“He will now be placed on the police barred list meaning he can no longer be employed by the police service.”

The IOPC began their investigation in May 2020 following a conduct referral from the force. Investigators secured evidence from the former officer’s work and personal phone, took witness statements and interviewed him under criminal and misconduct caution.