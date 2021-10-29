Ex-Peterborough City Council leader proposed as deputy crime commissioner

John Peach

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Darryl Preston, has announced his intention to put Mr Peach - who led the city council from 2006 to 2009 -forward to be his deputy.

The Deputy Commissioner’s role will be to support the Commissioner to engage with relevant community groups, public bodies, elected representatives and organisations to better understand the policing needs of the whole community including those seldom heard from.

John has more than 30 years’ experience as a local and county councillor. and has also served as city Mayor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a really important role within my office and that’s why I have spent a lot of time considering who is the best person for it,” said Darryl. “I am really looking forward to working with him and drawing upon his extensive experience and knowledge of the county. My first Police and Crime Plan will be launched in the coming weeks and together we will be working in partnership to ensure we make the words a reality.”

Commenting on the appointment, John said: “I am delighted that Darryl has proposed me to become his Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner. I look forward to working with him as part of his team.”

In line with statutory procedures, the Police and Crime Commissioner is required to formally notify the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel of the proposed appointment and they will then be required to arrange a public Confirmation Hearing, which is scheduled for the 8th November 2021. Once the Panel has considered the appointment, the Commissioner can then make his formal decision to appoint the Deputy Commissioner.

John has committed to adhering to the policing Code of Ethics and to uphold the highest professional standards in carrying out the role.