Eviction notice served on travellers in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council have served an eviction notice on a traveller camp that has been set up in the Ortons.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:18 pm

A number of caravans arrived on land at Gostwick in Orton Brimbles two weeks ago, and since then residents have reported a rise in anti social behaviour.

Cambridgeshire police said extra patrols were being carried out in the area as a result.

But now an eviction order has been served on the group.

Travellers at Gostwick, Orton Brimbles EMN-210609-144435009

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We obtained the Section 78 today in court and will now issue it on the group.

“If they still fail to leave we will engage with agents to undertake an eviction.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said officers would work with the council oversee to the safe and peaceful closure of the encampment.

