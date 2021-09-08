Eviction notice served on travellers in Peterborough
Peterborough City Council have served an eviction notice on a traveller camp that has been set up in the Ortons.
A number of caravans arrived on land at Gostwick in Orton Brimbles two weeks ago, and since then residents have reported a rise in anti social behaviour.
Cambridgeshire police said extra patrols were being carried out in the area as a result.
But now an eviction order has been served on the group.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We obtained the Section 78 today in court and will now issue it on the group.
“If they still fail to leave we will engage with agents to undertake an eviction.”
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said officers would work with the council oversee to the safe and peaceful closure of the encampment.