Eviction notice served on travellers in Peterborough

A number of caravans arrived on land at Gostwick in Orton Brimbles two weeks ago, and since then residents have reported a rise in anti social behaviour.

Cambridgeshire police said extra patrols were being carried out in the area as a result.

But now an eviction order has been served on the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers at Gostwick, Orton Brimbles EMN-210609-144435009

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We obtained the Section 78 today in court and will now issue it on the group.

“If they still fail to leave we will engage with agents to undertake an eviction.”