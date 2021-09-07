Peterborough police increase patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour from travellers camp
Police have increased patrols in the Ortons after residents raised concerns over anti-social behaviour following the arrival of a travellers camp.
The camp set up in Gostwick, Orton Brimbles last week, and residents have said there have been a number of issues since the caravans arrived.
Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said patrols in the area had increased as a result of residents’ complaints.
The spokesman said; “The Police and partners are aware of a traveller encampment in Gostwick, Peterborough.
“We have received some reports around the encampment, including anti-social behaviour, and have increased patrols in the area to engage with those in the encampment and local residents.
“Appropriate legal processes are currently underway and police will support those partners in this.
“If anyone wishes to report any concerns they should so do so via 101/online or via 999 in an emergency.”