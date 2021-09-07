Peterborough police increase patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour from travellers camp

The camp set up in Gostwick, Orton Brimbles last week, and residents have said there have been a number of issues since the caravans arrived.

Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said patrols in the area had increased as a result of residents’ complaints.

The spokesman said; “The Police and partners are aware of a traveller encampment in Gostwick, Peterborough.

Travellers at Gostwick, Orton Brimbles EMN-210609-144435009

“We have received some reports around the encampment, including anti-social behaviour, and have increased patrols in the area to engage with those in the encampment and local residents.

“Appropriate legal processes are currently underway and police will support those partners in this.