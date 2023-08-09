Euro Star Shop shut by court after selling illegal vapes and cigarettes

A shop caught selling illicit tobacco and illegal vapes will remain shut for three months after a court order was imposed.

A three-month closure order was issued at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (7 August) for Euro Star Shop on New Road, Spalding.

It is hoped that along with stopping the sale of the illegal – and potentially dangerous – goods, the closure could help cut crime and anti-social behaviour.

The shop was given a three month closure order

Another shop on 24 Commercial Road was also given a closure order on Tuesday 1 August for the sale of illicit cigarettes and illegal vapes.

Spalding Community Beat Manager PC Amy Thorley said: “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure we're keeping communities safe and away from dangerous products.”

Andy Wright, Principal Trading Standards Officer, said: “We are now working closer than ever with Lincolnshire Police. Overall Trading Standards have now closed 20 premises trading in illegal cigarettes and vapes in Lincolnshire. These latest premises in Spalding were the result of new direct working links with the Police in the area and it’s to the credit of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Spalding that they recognise the value of this work.