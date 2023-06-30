Boaters have in Peterborough have been left terrified to use Alwalton Lock due to a rise in anti-social behaviour at the spot along the River Nene, according to one resident.

A number of different issues have been reported to the Peterborough Telegraph including large gatherings of youths followed by damage to the lock, opening lock paddles causing water to rush through, litter, graffiti and even the life ring being stolen.

Photos sent to the PT show graffiti across the site, including on safety signs, the holder for the life ring and on a hedge row.

Examples of anti-social behaviour at Alwalton Lock. Photos: PT reader.

One resident said: “Boaters are petrified to go through this lock, the youths jump into the lock as boats are entering the lock, risking their own lives and boaters too.“My suggestion to the Environment Agency would be a gated fence both sides of the lock, only allowing boaters access."

The Environment Agency has said that it is maintaining a presence at the lock and is working closely with police to get on top of the issues.

It has asked residents to report any issues to the police.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of anti-social behaviour issues at Alwalton Lock. Our priority in this situation is the safety of the public and our officers. We are attending the site and working with police to urge everyone to enjoy the waterside safely and to be aware of the risks around water and locks.

“We are asking people to report issues to the police and to take care of each other and the environment. We want people to enjoy the waterways but please remember to follow waterway safety messages, the Countryside Code and the ‘Respect, Protect, Enjoy’ principles so that everyone can enjoy the outdoors safely.