ELEVEN suspected drink or drug drivers stopped in Peterborough over weekend - including man who reversed into bush after being found slumped over wheel

Suspected drug driver arrested after ‘making off’ following collision on A1 near Stilton

Police have issued a warning to motorists – after 11 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Peterborough over the weekend.

Officers have said drivers risk causing serious injuries – or worse – to themselves and other road users if they get behind the wheel while under the influence.

However, despite the warnings, police made 11 arrests in Peterborough alone over the weekend.

Police said the other 10 incidents in the city include:

A 50-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving on Friday night after he was involved in a collision on the A15 in Glinton and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine at the roadside. He has been bailed until June pending results of evidential sample testing.

A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Saturday morning following a collision in Eastgate. He was charged with the offence and is due in court next month.

A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he was stopped for his manner of driving in Hampton on Saturday morning. He was charged with the offence and is due in court next month.

A 43-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after he was stopped for his manner of driving in Hampton Vale on Saturday afternoon. He was charged with the offence and is due in court next month.

A 47-year-old who man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Walton on Saturday evening. He was charged with the offence and is due in court next month.

A 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drink driving on Sunday after he was found slumped over the wheel by a member of the public and reversed into a bush in Orton Longueville.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving this morning after he made off from a collision just off the A1 near Stilton and tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

A 48-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of various driving offences, including drink driving, on Monday morning following a collision in Orton Goldhay.

A 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of various driving offences, including drink driving, due to his manner of driving in the city centre on Monday morning.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after he tested positive for cannabis at the roadside after being stopped for his manner of driving in the city centre on Monday morning.

Cambridgeshire Police runs a dedicated, confidential hotline that is available 24/7 for people to report concerns about someone who may be drink or drug driving – 0800 032 0845