Elderly woman left shaken after man snatches her handbag in broad daylight in Peterborough street

An elderly woman was left shaken after a man snatched her handbag from behind in broad daylight in Peterborough.

At about 9am on Tuesday (June 12) the victim, who is in her late 70s, was walking along Chaucer Road when a man wearing dark clothing ran up behind her and stole her handbag.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Thankfully the victim was not hurt during this incident, but she has been understandably shaken by the experience.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have seen the man in the areas near Lincoln Road and Rhubarb Bridge.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 35/5499/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.