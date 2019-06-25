Drunk who threatened man at knifepoint in Market Deeping locked up

A drunk who threatened a man at knifepoint during an incident in Market Deeping has been sent to a young offenders’ institution.

Nathan South produced the weapon after passerby Ryan Phillips went he intervened after witnessing a group of men fighting in the town’s Market Place.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that South, who was not involved in the fighting, went for Mr Phillips.

“The defendant appeared very drunk. Ryan was pinned against the window of a kebab house by the throat.

“The defendant put the knife against Ryan Phillips’ neck. Another man then came across and pushed the defendant out of the way.”

Mr Howes said that South was disarmed by a doorman but then continued to cause trouble.

“He was banging his fist against cars. He headbutted an estate agents’ window in a pure rage., Witnesses were shocked at what happened.

“Police arrived and arrested the defendant whom they described as heavily intoxicated and shouting incoherently.

“In interviews he could not recall much about the offences. He said he had been drinking lager and shots.

“He said he had no idea what happened. He said he would not have stabbed anyone and was baffled about the knife.”

South ,20, of Churchfield Close, Deeping St James, admitted a charge of threatening a person with an offensive weapon as a result of the incident in the early hours of 2 March this year.

South also pleaded guilty to a charge of affray arising out of a separate incident on the same night.

He was sent to a young offenders’ institution for 10 months.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him “You were out on a public place utterly drunk, out of control and in possession of a knife and you threatened to stab someone.

“It is highly dangerous behavior and must be deterred. The message must go out that those who carry knives and threaten others with them in public will go to custody.”

Edna Leonard, in mitigation, said that South had spent around £100 on drink during the evening.

“He has been open and honest with probation officers telling them of the problems he has had and how he has difficulties with his temper.

“He has not done anything since and he has behaved himself.”