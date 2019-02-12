Drugs worth £150,000 seized from Cambridgeshire cannabis farm

Drugs worth more than £150,000 have been seized from a cannabis farm in Warboys.

Officers attended the factory, which was hidden in an industrial unit on Warboys airfield, yesterday (Monday, 11 February) after concerns were raised by the public.

Some of the drugs found by officers

Roughly 200 plants, growing equipment and weapons were seized from the property.

No arrests have been made at this time but enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Alice Draper said: “This warrant was a result of information from the public and really highlights the difference people make in notifying us of suspicious activity in their area.

“The public are often our eyes and ears and can really help us make a genuine difference by reporting information to us.”

Weapons found in the raids

Suspicious activity can be reported to us by calling 101 or by visiting our website www.cambs.police.uk/report.