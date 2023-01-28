Local councillor Scott Warren and PC Cullimore.

Drugs and anti-social behaviour should be police's biggest priorities for fighting crime in Bretton, according to local councillor Scott Warren (Conservatives).

The Peterborough parish, around three miles north-west of the city centre, also has issues with theft, speeding and "peeping toms" outside children's play areas and activity centres, he said.

The councillor, who sits on the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel, spoke to PC James Cullimore and PC Kurt Irving as they walked around Bretton Park.

Doreen Pinnock asked for advice PC James Cullimore and PC Kurt Irving as they walked around Bretton Park.

But the group couldn't get far without being flagged down by members of the public sharing their own priorities.

One woman wanted advice because her husband had fuel stolen from him, while another complained about motorbikes and e-scooters.

The latter, Doreen Pinnock, said she was surprised they hadn't yet spotted any e-scooters as they're always cutting across the park.

She also asked what would actually happen if they were reported to police.

Cllr Scott Warren walks and talks with PC James Cullimore in Bretton Park

The officers were keen to stress that reporting even minor crimes gives them a better idea of the kinds of issues they should target in each community.

Just minutes later, the officers did spot an e-scooter, ridden by a man blasting music as he rode by.

PC Irving asked him to dismount and wheel his scooter out of the park, which he appeared to agree to do - before hopping back on and riding off.

The officers asked Cllr Warren what he thinks the biggest issues in the area are as they walked, and about local perceptions of police.

A common theme among the people the officers spoke to was that they aren't usually particularly visible in the area.

Cllr Warren agreed that "lots of people say they don't ever see police".

"You're not going to see them all the time," he added, but continued that "building a more visible presence" is important.

This is something that appears, broadly, to have cross-party support: Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors have also previously called for more police on the ground in Peterborough.

The officers, whose remit is from Wittering to Eye and Thorney, were out in Bretton as part of a series of walks with local councillors to talk about crime in their area.

Most won't be attended by journalists - but this one happened to coincide with the the National Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action police say is aimed to "highlight the important work they do day-to-day in communities".

As PC Cullimore explained: "We're in contact with councillors every three months with our sergeants, but we are also doing local days of action.

"So we've done a day in Werrington and West Town so far and we're currently doing Bretton as part of the Week of Action.

"We're also planning to do more around Gunthorpe and Paston in the near future."

Cllr Warren's priorities don't appear to be uncommon for north Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary says its priorities for the area, based on feedback as well as their data, are drug use and dealing in West Park and Itter Park, Walton, and youth-related anti-social behaviour in Werrington.

The picture is much the same across the city's outskirts (other than a particular focus on child sexual exploitation in Millfield).

