Drug driving trucker who smashed into police car leaving officers seriously hurt and A1 at a standstill jailed

Two officers were seriously injured in the collision. Pic: Lincs police

Shortly after 11.20am on 25th November last year, Grantham response officers PC Christopher Windsor-Beck and PC Matt Brand responded to reports of a broken-down lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth.

Whilst waiting for recovery, a second lorry driven by Christopher Swain, drove through the lane closure, and struck the stationary police vehicle from behind, causing serious injuries to both officers.

Their injuries include fractures to the spine, broken ribs, and a broken collarbone. PC Windsor-Beck and PC Brand have also suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) since the incident. Swain sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Swain appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for being over the prescribed limit for cannabis. He has also been disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to retake another driving test.

The 38-year-old from St Peter’s Road, Stowmarket in Suffolk had earlier pleaded guilty to both offences.

Grantham Sergeant Dan McCormack said: “This was a difficult incident involving two members of my team who were simply carrying out their duties in keeping the public of Lincolnshire safe.

“The dangers of getting behind the wheel after using any drug are highlighted in this incident. The driver’s reaction times were greatly impeded, and I have no doubt that this was the main contributing factor to this accident. We will continue to tackle drug driving as part of our plan to make Lincolnshire’s roads safe for everyone to travel on.