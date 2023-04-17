News you can trust since 1948
Drug driving, fly-tipping and drunk and disorderly behaviour - latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Results of the latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

April 5

Egidijus Diratis (38) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Found guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Janis Vilcans (47) of Peterborough Road, Eye

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £114, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 10 months

April 6

Mohammed Arshad (25) of Green Leys, St Ives

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

April 12

Ionel Baeram (45) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, costs £138. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Jonathan Robinson (34) of Upware, Ely

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Jasem Ahmed (39) of Tennyson Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £139, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alois Batyi, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing a bed and large blackboards at Harris Street

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £345

