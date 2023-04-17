Drug driving, fly-tipping and drunk and disorderly behaviour - latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Results of the latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
April 5
Egidijus Diratis (38) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Found guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Janis Vilcans (47) of Peterborough Road, Eye
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £114, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 10 months
April 6
Mohammed Arshad (25) of Green Leys, St Ives
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
April 12
Ionel Baeram (45) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, costs £138. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Jonathan Robinson (34) of Upware, Ely
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Jasem Ahmed (39) of Tennyson Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (57mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £139, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Alois Batyi, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing a bed and large blackboards at Harris Street
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £345