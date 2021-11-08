Drug driver, thieves and violent offenders - sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093819009

October 20

Tanya Glasson (53) of Norman Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and steak (value £115.47 from Asda)

Conditional discharge fro 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £50

Daniel Holmes (40) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to making off without payment (diesel, valued £19.78)

Jailed for 14 days, Compensation £19.78

Aaron Hewitt (32) of Northorpe Road, Donington

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (morphine)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £400, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months

Abrar Akhtar (43) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating

Community order - Unpaid work of 150 hours, Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £375

Jamie Cripps (41) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (Senior Nurse)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100

Zulfijan Dzamastagic (39) of Millfield Gardens, Crowland

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

October 27

Cochita Haines (62) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of criminal damage of wine bottles (value £500 from Sainsbury’s)

Found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Found guilty of assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100

November 2

Aston Gibb Campbell (27) of Rangefield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Samuel Martin (32) of Canterbury Drive, Skegness

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the driver

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £300. Six points on licence

Emily Walton (27) of Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £162, compensation £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £110

November 3

Luke Knight (34) of Hartford Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Community order - Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £1,500

Bill Bishop (28) of Station Road, Manea

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence

Ryan Inglis (22) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour