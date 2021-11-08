Drug driver, thieves and violent offenders - sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
Results of sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
October 20
Tanya Glasson (53) of Norman Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and steak (value £115.47 from Asda)
Conditional discharge fro 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £50
Daniel Holmes (40) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to making off without payment (diesel, valued £19.78)
Jailed for 14 days, Compensation £19.78
Aaron Hewitt (32) of Northorpe Road, Donington
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (morphine)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £400, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months
Abrar Akhtar (43) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating
Community order - Unpaid work of 150 hours, Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £375
Jamie Cripps (41) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (Senior Nurse)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100
Zulfijan Dzamastagic (39) of Millfield Gardens, Crowland
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
October 27
Cochita Haines (62) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of criminal damage of wine bottles (value £500 from Sainsbury’s)
Found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Found guilty of assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100
November 2
Aston Gibb Campbell (27) of Rangefield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Samuel Martin (32) of Canterbury Drive, Skegness
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the driver
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £300. Six points on licence
Emily Walton (27) of Mount Pleasant Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £162, compensation £50, victim surcharge £34, costs £110
November 3
Luke Knight (34) of Hartford Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Community order - Alcohol Abstinence Requirement for 120 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £1,500
Bill Bishop (28) of Station Road, Manea
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Six points on licence
Ryan Inglis (22) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Fined £350, compensation £150, costs £85