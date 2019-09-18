Drug driver banned from roads after being caught on Peterborough street

A drug driver has been banned from the roads after being caught in a Peterborough street.

Khannan Ali (27) was arrested on January 25 by officers from the Community Action Team after they stopped his BMW in Eastfield Road.

He tested positive for being under the influence of cannabis after a drugs wipe and cannabis was found in his possession.

Ali, of Wellington Street, St. Ives, was sentenced to a year disqualified from driving and ordered to pay £325 after being convicted of drug driving and possession of class B drugs.

If you wish to report drink or drug driving, Cambridgeshire Police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply officers with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads. For more information about drug and drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving