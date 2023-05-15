Drug driver banned after being caught at 11.45pm on Christmas Eve following row over present wrapping

A drug driver has been banned from the roads after he was caught by police at 11.45pm on Christmas Eve – after a row over present wrapping.

George Cunningham, (27) got behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo late at night on December 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But police said he was seen driving erratically on Gaul Road, March.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 12, where he admitted a number of offences.

James Quelch, prosecuting, said a report from the officers said Cunningham of Crease Bank, Whittlesey, was seen accelerating and braking on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks revealed he had no driving licence, and he was not insured.

Officers stopped the car, and they found a joint of cannabis in the car.

He made admissions at the side of the road, and also tested positive for cannabis.

Mr Quelch said: “He said he had an argument with his partner about wrapping presents, so he took the car.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunningham pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He defended himself in court, and said: “I was in the wrong, and I should not have done that. I wasn’t driving like they said I was, but I was stupid, and I hold my hands up.”