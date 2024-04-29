Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A London drug dealer who admitted assaulting three women in a Peterborough nightclub has been jailed.

Detectives investigating a drugs line gathered evidence which showed Klaidas Weekes, 21, was operating a county line between London and Peterborough.

He was arrested on November 14, 2023 after police carried out a warrant at a flat in Mountbatten Way, Westwood, Peterborough – an address Weekes was using to run his dealings from.

Klaidas Weekes.

Upon entry, a 20-year-old man was in the hallway attempting to prevent the door from being opened while Weekes was found in the bathroom believed to be attempting to flush drugs down the toilet.

A search of the flat uncovered £400 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as drugs paraphernalia, cash and six mobile phones, resulting in the arrest of both men.

While in custody, Weekes was further arrested in connection with the assaults of three women at a Peterborough nightclub earlier in the year.

On August 5, Weekes was at Red Room in Broadway, when it is alleged he made an unwanted advance towards a woman who pushed him away, before Weekes pushed her back.

Weekes then motioned a punch into his own palm before an acquaintance of his stepped in to diffuse the situation, but Weekes then slapped the women in the face.

Two of the woman’s friends became involved, resulting in Weekes punching all three women in the face, knocking one of them unconscious.

Weekes, of Winns Avenue, Walthamstow, Greater London, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (April 24) where he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, acquiring criminal property – namely £290 in cash, two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault.

The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with drugs supply remains on police bail.

Detective Constable Alicia Swift, who investigated, said: “Through months of intelligence gathering and involvement from different policing teams across the force, we were able to confidently evidence that Weekes was running a class A drugs line between the two cities.

“Not only was he bringing drugs into our county, but his behaviour towards those three women in the nightclub was despicable.

“Violence against women and girls is a force priority and public harassment and violence is not acceptable. We are working hard to make the streets and public areas of Cambridgeshire a hostile place for potential offenders.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drugs can report online via the force’s dedicated drugs information webpage.