Drug dealer who offered 'best of both' jailed for more than three years

A March drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years after being found with drugs and thousands of pounds of cash at his home.

Police raided William Ferreira’s home in Creek Road on 12 September where they found 112 wraps of crack cocaine, 35 wraps of heroin and around £5,000 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also found his mobile phone containing multiple sent messages to people offering to deliver the ‘best of both’.

William Ferreira and some of the drugs found at his home

Ferreira was caught as part of Operation Hypernova, which was carried out in September and October across Cambridgeshire with support from the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and the Eastern Regional Specialist Operation Unit to identify individuals posing the greatest threat to the community.

During the operation 33 county lines were dismantled with crack cocaine, heroin, cocaine and cannabis worth more than £600,000 seized along with hundreds of thousand of pounds in cash and assets including vehicles, jewellery and clothing. Several weapons were also seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (30 November), Ferreira, 26, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.