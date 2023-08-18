Drug dealer sold crack cocaine to undercover officer in Peterborough's Stanley Park

A drug dealer who sold crack cocaine to an undercover police officer in a Peterborough park has been jailed for more than two years.

Mihlali Jekwa, 27, of Hedgelands, Werrington, Peterborough was snared as part of a major police operation tackling drug supply in the city.

Jekwa is the one of the first people to be sentenced in connection with Operation Tsunami – with a number of others going through the justice system at the moment.

Mihlali Jekwa

On Thursday, August 17, Jekwa was jailed for more than two years.

Peterborough Crown Court heard officers were working to tackle the ‘Breezo’ drugs line.

Tim Naik, prosecuting, said: “Officers had made a number of calls to that number. Subsequent forensic examination of the number revealed that from February 2023, that number was open 24/7, to sell class A drugs – cocaine and heroin.”

The court heard that on May 3 this year, an undercover officer, using the name ‘Jess’ called the line – she was told ‘Go to the Tesco park, he will be sat on a bench.’

Mr Naik said: “’Jess’ went to Stanley Park and sat on a bench.

"This defendant approached her, and had a number of wraps in a blue tube.

"He placed four wraps into Jess’s palm, and she gave him a £20 note.”

“He was arrested, and the wraps were found to be crack cocaine.

The court was told Jekwa was out of prison on licence at the time of the offence, after being convicted of robbery with use of an imitation firearm.

He also had previous convictions for drug offences.

Judge Enright said the drug line was open ‘all day, every day.’

He jailed Jekwa, who had admitted supplying class A drugs, for 28 months, and ordered him to pay a £228 victim surcharge.

Operation Tsunami was the biggest operation of its kind seen in Peterborough, and saw dozens of arrests.