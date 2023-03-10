A drug dealer has been jailed after neighbourhood policing officers caught him in the act in Peterborough.

Oleksandr Galamon, 27, was arrested on the evening of 19 December last year after being caught with £650 worth of heroin and crack cocaine on him.

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol in the Millfield area when they were alerted by CCTV operators about a group of about ten people who had gathered in the Russell Street underpass.

Oleksandr Galamon, with some of the drugs and cash he was found with

As they approached, officers heard a woman shout “police, police are here!”

Galamon began walking away from the group but ran as officers got nearer, however came face-to-face with one officer.

He was detained for a search which uncovered 65 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, £250 in cash and a can of pepper spray.

Galamon, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) where he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as being in possession of a weapon designed for the discharge of a noxious liquid.