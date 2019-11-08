Drug dealer found with £86k worth of cocaine jailed for seven years

A drug user who set himself up as a dealer after falling into debt was today (Friday) jailed or seven years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Richardson was described as running a business using a caravan and a container unit as bases for his supply operation.

When police carried out a raids on his properties in February this year they found £86,000 worth of cocaine and £12,500 in cash stashed away.

Tony Stanford, prosecuting, said that quantities of white powder were found at Richardson’s home in Deeping St James.

Officers then went to a caravan that Richardson owned at Deeping Caravan Park where they found more white powder and a collection of weapons.

Mr Stanford said: “The defendant had owned the caravan since June 2018. He paid £500 cash and the outstanding balance of £38,500 was paid electronically.

“Inside the caravan in the dining area there were a large number of weapons. Swords and knives, nunchucks, baseball bats, knuckledusters and a stun gun. There was also a CS gas canister.

“There was evidence that cocaine had been used at that address. There was a plate with white powder on it and the defendant’s credit car close to that.

“There were digital scales, dealer bags and white powder and a large amount of cash. The total cash found was £12,500. There were two bags of white powder and a deodorant canister adapted to conceal drugs.”

Mr Stanford said that police found documentation showing that Richardson had rented a storage unit at Bourne since 2012.

“They went there. It was opened with the defendant’s keys.”

More cocaine was found inside along with a metal hand-press used to press cocaine, eight bags containing a white substance as well as boxes of dealer bags.

Mr Stanford said “The total weight of the drugs was about 24 ounces. The total value involved if sold in one gram street deals was in the region of £68,000.”

Richardson (36) of Fen Field Mews, Deeping St James, admitted charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, possession of a CS gas canister and possession of a stun gun.

Recorder Simon King, passing sentence, told him: “It seems to me that you had set yourself up in business. You arranged for yourself two separate premises away from your home as bases for running your drug supply business.”

Mark Watson, in mitigation, said Richardson turned to drug use eight years ago when his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“He says that watching her deteriorate and die was something he could not cope with and he turned to drugs as his way of escaping.

“That in turn led to heavy debts and then lead to his involvement in this.”

Mr Watson said that Richardson was remanded in custody following his arrest and has since made significant progress in looking to change his ways.

“He has remorse and insight into what he has done and there is the real prospect of rehabilitation once he is released. He has made efforts to address not only his offending behaviour but the addiction that lies behind it.”